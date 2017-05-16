Three arrested for theft of ₹7.5 crore meant for Axis Bank branch

The Mangaluru and Kodagu police have arrested three persons for their alleged involvement in the theft of ₹7.5 crore from Axis Bank last week. The trio were arrested while hiding in a forest in Somwarpet police station limits. The police have also recovered ₹6.3 crore from them.

Four persons of SIS Prosegur Holding Pvt. Ltd., a private cash transfer firm, were accused of making away with ₹7.5 crore that was meant to be shifted from Axis Bank’s Yekkur branch in Mangaluru to the Koramangala branch in Bengaluru on May 11. After the incident, the firm’s Mangaluru branch in-charge, Ranjit, filed a complaint against driver Karibasappa, custodian Parashuram, and gunmen T.A. Poovanna and T.P. Basappa.

According to Police Commissioner M. Chandra Sekhar, the arrested are Karibasappa (24) of Chitradurga, Poovanna (38) of Kodagu, and Kariyappa (46) of Kodagu who had allegedly helped the men in hiding the money and by providing shelter.

Mr. Sekhar told reporters on Tuesday that police teams were sent to Bengaluru, Madikeri, Mysuru and Chitradurga to trace the accused. Following reports of them hiding in Somwarpet, the city police took help from the Kodagu police in gathering local intelligence and traced the men to the forest area. Most of the stolen money was hidden near their hideout.

Mr. Sekhar said the police were questioning Parashuram, who was allegedly assaulted and forced by the other accused to join in the theft. Mr. Sekhar said they were searching for the other accused.

According to him, the investigation so far has not suggested that any bank employee was involved. On the alleged lapses in transportation of cash, including the absence of GPS facility in the transporting vehicle, Mr. Sekhar said such aspects would be looked into after all those involved are arrested.