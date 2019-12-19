Three arrested for stone-throwing

Belagavi Police have arrested three persons on the charge of throwing stones and causing damage during a rally against CAA in Belagavi on Tuesday.

Zulfikar Hayat, Wasim Mohammad Mokashi and Tahir Amanulla have been taken into custody on Thursday.

The police traced them based on eyewitness accounts and CCTV footage, said an investigating officer.

They have been remanded in judicial custody.

Glasses of two KSRTC buses, a lorry and an ATM were damaged during the stone-throwing. One person suffered minor injuries. A case has been registered.