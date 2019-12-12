Three arrested for stealing mobile phones from shop

Three persons were arrested on Thursday for allegedly stealing mobile phones from a shop on B.H. Road in Shivamogga city.
The arrested have been identified as Sheikh Arbaaz and Mohammed Shafil, both residents of Tipu Nagar locality in the city, and Mansoor Ahmed from Anna Nagar. The men allegedly entered the shop by breaking open the rolling shutter with iron rods and took away mobile phones and Bluetooth devices worth ₹4.7 lakh. They also took ₹33,000 cash.
Acting on a tip, the police nabbed them from their hideout in the city. They also seized 27 mobile phones and Bluetooth devices, a bike, and the iron rods used in the crime.
