Three arrested for stealing 25 bikes and 24 mobile phones

The Byatarayanapura police on Monday arrested three persons for allegedly robbing two-wheelers and robbing pedestrians. The police recovered 25 stolen motorcycles, 65 grams of gold jewellery and 24 mobile phones from the accused – Kabir Pasha (20), Syed Kaleem (30) and Aftab Pasha (20).

According to the police, they stole bikes parked in front of houses and used them to target pedestrians, snatching their gold chains and mobile phones.

Following a series of bike theft cases, a police team led by Inspector Shankar Naik tracked down Kabir and arrested him. Based on the information he gave them, they arrested Syed and Aftab, and recovered the stolen goods. “In one case, they had also stolen a bike and held a victim at knifepoint, and made off with a gold chain and Rs 11,000 cash,” said the police.

The police are now trying to track down the owners of the bikes and phones.