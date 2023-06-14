Three arrested for seven burglaries in Mysuru district, valuables worth ₹18 lakh recovered

June 14, 2023 06:37 pm | Updated 06:37 pm IST - MYSURU

The Mysuru district police arrested three persons involved in seven burglaries in different parts of the district and recovered valuables worth ₹18 lakh from them.

Superintendent of Mysuru district Police Seema Latkar told reporters in Mysuru on Wednesday that a special team of police personnel was constituted after Hunsur town witnessed four burglaries during May.

The team arrested three suspects and upon interrogation, they revealed their involvement in five burglaries in Hunsur town and one burglary each in Periyapatna and K.R. Nagar police station limits.

A total of 289 grams of gold ornaments and 2.4 kg of silver ornaments were recovered from the three accused. The accused were described as habitual offenders, who had burglary cases registered against them even in Hassan. While two of the accused are from Hassan, one is from Mysuru.

“They are habitual offenders and one of the accused is 58-years-old. There are more than 10 cases registered in Hassan against two of the accused and six against another,” she said.

The trio, who came into contact with each other while in judicial custody in connection with the other burglary cases, would target mostly locked houses. The accused would carry out a survey of the area and zero in on the houses that are locked and indicate tell tale signs of long absence of residents like newspapers or milk packets lying in the compound, Ms. Latkar said.

She appealed to the people to inform the local police station about their long absence so that the night beat police personnel can keep an eye on such houses.

The accused had gained entry into the houses by breaking open the front door and taken away the valuables. The gold and silver ornaments, which were recovered by the police, had been pledged by the accused. “We managed to recover it intact,” Ms. Latkar said. adding that the owners had been informed.

