Three arrested for robbing pedestrians

February 08, 2023 10:02 pm | Updated 10:02 pm IST - Bengaluru

Alert Kengeri police on Wednesday arrested a gang of three for robbing valuables of people walking on the road .

The accused have been identified as Hitesh Kumar, 19, of J.C. Nagar, Vinod Vijay, 21, of Mahalakshmi Layout, and Vishnuvardhana, 20, from Nagadevanahalli. They were caught when police constable Venkataramanappa and two of his colleagues on duty, intercepted them while moving suspiciously in residential areas on Monday evening.

After keeping a tab on the accused for sometime, the police confronted the trio riding a bike and scooter and brought them to station for questioning. A detailed questioning led them to confess that they had stolen the bikes from Byadarahalli and Chandra Layout police station limits.

The modus operandi of the accused was to move around residential areas in stolen bikes to identify people walking alone and snatch their valuables. Based on their confession, the police have recovered six mobile phones which the accused had robbed in and around the city.

The trio were charged with robbery and vehicle theft cases and taken into custody for further investigation.