Three arrested for robbing arecanut businessman

January 28, 2023 11:10 pm | Updated 11:10 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Wilson Garden police cracked the case of fake policemen involved in a robbery and arrested three who robbed ₹80 lakh from arecanut businessman.

The accused have been identified as Bhatak Shivaram Krishna Yadav, 18, and two of his associates Sheikh Champati Lal Basha, 36, and his younger brother Sheikh Champati Zakir, 27.

The accused are red sander smugglers from Andhra Pradesh having over 80 criminal cases pending against them.

The police said the accused on December 27 intercepted the car belonging to an arecanut businessman at K.H. Junction in Shantinagar in a car with a police sticker. One of the accused wearing a police uniform threatened the victim and took away the cash bag containing ₹80 lakh.

The victim later managed to approach the police and found that he was robbed by fake policemen. Based on the complaint, a team of police swung into action and tracked down the accused on Saturday and recovered ₹37 lakh from them. The accused were addicted to gambling and bet the robbed money at a private hotel in Andhra Pradesh and lost it.

