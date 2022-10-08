Three arrested for robbery in Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau Bengaluru
October 08, 2022 19:16 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The North East Division police arrested three people in two separate incidents and recovered mobile phones which they had robbed from the students and passers-by in Chikkajala and Vidyaranayapura police station limits last month.

The accused have been identified as Nagesh, 20, a resident of Kannamangala, Abdul Samad, 33, and Shivakumar, 34, from Yelahanka.

Nagesh and his associate had intercepted two engineering students at Chikkajala and robbed their phones. Abdul Samad and Shivakumar had robbed mobile phones from two passers-by in Vidyaranayapura police station limits on September 18.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Based on the complaint, a special team was formed to track down the accused through technical evidence. The police are investigating further to ascertain their criminal background.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Karnataka
Bangalore
crime
theft & burglary
police

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app