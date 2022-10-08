Three arrested for robbery in Bengaluru

ADVERTISEMENT

The North East Division police arrested three people in two separate incidents and recovered mobile phones which they had robbed from the students and passers-by in Chikkajala and Vidyaranayapura police station limits last month.

The accused have been identified as Nagesh, 20, a resident of Kannamangala, Abdul Samad, 33, and Shivakumar, 34, from Yelahanka.

Nagesh and his associate had intercepted two engineering students at Chikkajala and robbed their phones. Abdul Samad and Shivakumar had robbed mobile phones from two passers-by in Vidyaranayapura police station limits on September 18.

Based on the complaint, a special team was formed to track down the accused through technical evidence. The police are investigating further to ascertain their criminal background.