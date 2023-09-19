HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Three arrested for murder of carpenter

September 19, 2023 10:08 pm | Updated 10:08 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Sampigehalli police arrested three men who killed a 21-year-old carpenter over a financial row on Sunday.

The accused have been identified as Suhail Khan, a welder by profession, and his associates Mubarak, a carpenter, and Alik Akram, autorickshaw driver.

According to the police, Suhail had borrowed ₹10,000 from Farooq and failed to return it. After repeated attempts to get back his money, Farooq took Suhail’s mobile phone as a surety. Suhail who had stored family pictures and videos requested him to return it, but Farooq was adamant.

Enraged by this, Suhail, along with his associates on Sunday, forced Farooq into the autorickshaw and took him to an isolated place to get back his mobile phone. Heated arguments ensued following which Suhail threatened him with a knife and in the melee slashed Farooq’s neck.

In fear, Suhail killed Farooq and the trio sped away, the police said. Meanwhile, when Farooq did not return home, his younger brother went in search of him and found that he was last seen with Suhail.

Based on the complaint, the police started searching for Suhail and his associates following which the trio surrendered before the police. The police have charged the accused with murder and taken them into custody.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.