Three arrested for murder of carpenter

September 19, 2023 10:08 pm | Updated 10:08 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Sampigehalli police arrested three men who killed a 21-year-old carpenter over a financial row on Sunday.

The accused have been identified as Suhail Khan, a welder by profession, and his associates Mubarak, a carpenter, and Alik Akram, autorickshaw driver.

According to the police, Suhail had borrowed ₹10,000 from Farooq and failed to return it. After repeated attempts to get back his money, Farooq took Suhail’s mobile phone as a surety. Suhail who had stored family pictures and videos requested him to return it, but Farooq was adamant.

Enraged by this, Suhail, along with his associates on Sunday, forced Farooq into the autorickshaw and took him to an isolated place to get back his mobile phone. Heated arguments ensued following which Suhail threatened him with a knife and in the melee slashed Farooq’s neck.

In fear, Suhail killed Farooq and the trio sped away, the police said. Meanwhile, when Farooq did not return home, his younger brother went in search of him and found that he was last seen with Suhail.

Based on the complaint, the police started searching for Suhail and his associates following which the trio surrendered before the police. The police have charged the accused with murder and taken them into custody.