Three arrested for killing three in Bagalkot

The Bagalkot Police have arrested three people on the charge of setting fire to a shed and killing three people and causing burns to two others.

Two of the accused are relatives of the victims.

The reason for the offence was a long pending property dispute and a suspicion that the victims were using black magic to cause harm to the accused.

The accused, Aminsaab Sirajsab Pendari, Babalal Sirajsab Pendari and Zakirhusena Nadaf, are facing the charge of setting fire to the shed of Dastagir Pendari and killing 50-year-old Zainab Pendari, her 27-year-old daughter Shabana Pendari and 27-year-old son Mohammad Subhan Pendari on July 16.

While the mother and daughter died on the day of the incident, Mohammed Pendari died in a private hospital in Belagavi on Friday.

Dastagir Pendari and another man who suffered burns are receiving treatment.

The accused poured inflammable material on the shed and set fire to it while the family members were sleeping. The accused suspected that the deceased Pendari family members were using witchcraft against them.

“It is very sad to see that there are some people who believe in superstitions, witchcraft and black magic in these days of artificial intelligence,” Inspector-General of Police (Northern Range) Vikash Kumar Vikash told reporters in Bagalkot on Monday.

He appreciated the swift work of the investigating team and said that an award has been announced for the team members.

Superintendent of Police Amarnath Reddy, Additional Superintendents of Police Prasanna Desai and Mahanteshwar Jiddi were present.