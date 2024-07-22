GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Three arrested for killing three in Bagalkot

Published - July 22, 2024 07:21 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

The Bagalkot Police have arrested three people on the charge of setting fire to a shed and killing three people and causing burns to two others.

Two of the accused are relatives of the victims.

The reason for the offence was a long pending property dispute and a suspicion that the victims were using black magic to cause harm to the accused.

The accused, Aminsaab Sirajsab Pendari, Babalal Sirajsab Pendari and Zakirhusena Nadaf, are facing the charge of setting fire to the shed of Dastagir Pendari and killing 50-year-old Zainab Pendari, her 27-year-old daughter Shabana Pendari and 27-year-old son Mohammad Subhan Pendari on July 16.

While the mother and daughter died on the day of the incident, Mohammed Pendari died in a private hospital in Belagavi on Friday.

Dastagir Pendari and another man who suffered burns are receiving treatment.

The accused poured inflammable material on the shed and set fire to it while the family members were sleeping. The accused suspected that the deceased Pendari family members were using witchcraft against them.

“It is very sad to see that there are some people who believe in superstitions, witchcraft and black magic in these days of artificial intelligence,” Inspector-General of Police (Northern Range) Vikash Kumar Vikash told reporters in Bagalkot on Monday.

He appreciated the swift work of the investigating team and said that an award has been announced for the team members.

Superintendent of Police Amarnath Reddy, Additional Superintendents of Police Prasanna Desai and Mahanteshwar Jiddi were present.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.