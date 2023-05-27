ADVERTISEMENT

Three arrested for killing rowdy over drunken brawl

May 27, 2023 04:01 pm | Updated 04:01 pm IST - Bengaluru

Sagar, a rowdy sheeter having multiple cases pending against him, had a liquor party with the accused and later a verbal duel started over getting more liquor

The Hindu Bureau

The KP Agarahara police on May 27 arrested a gang of three for allegedly hacking a 23-year-old rowdy to death over a drunken brawl on Monday.

The accused, identified as Naveen K., 28, having multiple cases, and his two associates Hemanth Kumar, 20 and Dio Kumar, 21 had invited Sagar, 23, for a party.

The accused Sagar, a rowdy sheeter having multiple cases pending against him, had a liquor party with them and later a verbal duel started over getting more liquor.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

In the melee, Naveen and two others attacked Sagar with lethal weapons and escaped. The profusely bleeding Sagar was taken to Victoria hospital where he succumbed, said the police.

Based on the complaint by Yashodha, mother of Sagar, the KP Agarahara police took up a case of murder and tracked down Naveen and two others. The trio have been remanded to judicial custody and police are investigating further.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Karnataka

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US