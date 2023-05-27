Three arrested for killing rowdy over drunken brawl

May 27, 2023 04:01 pm | Updated 04:01 pm IST - Bengaluru

The KP Agarahara police on May 27 arrested a gang of three for allegedly hacking a 23-year-old rowdy to death over a drunken brawl on Monday.

The accused, identified as Naveen K., 28, having multiple cases, and his two associates Hemanth Kumar, 20 and Dio Kumar, 21 had invited Sagar, 23, for a party.

The accused Sagar, a rowdy sheeter having multiple cases pending against him, had a liquor party with them and later a verbal duel started over getting more liquor.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the melee, Naveen and two others attacked Sagar with lethal weapons and escaped. The profusely bleeding Sagar was taken to Victoria hospital where he succumbed, said the police.

Based on the complaint by Yashodha, mother of Sagar, the KP Agarahara police took up a case of murder and tracked down Naveen and two others. The trio have been remanded to judicial custody and police are investigating further.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT