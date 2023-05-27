HamberMenu
Three arrested for killing rowdy over drunken brawl

Sagar, a rowdy sheeter having multiple cases pending against him, had a liquor party with the accused and later a verbal duel started over getting more liquor

May 27, 2023 04:01 pm | Updated 04:01 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The KP Agarahara police on May 27 arrested a gang of three for allegedly hacking a 23-year-old rowdy to death over a drunken brawl on Monday.

The accused, identified as Naveen K., 28, having multiple cases, and his two associates Hemanth Kumar, 20 and Dio Kumar, 21 had invited Sagar, 23, for a party.

The accused Sagar, a rowdy sheeter having multiple cases pending against him, had a liquor party with them and later a verbal duel started over getting more liquor.

In the melee, Naveen and two others attacked Sagar with lethal weapons and escaped. The profusely bleeding Sagar was taken to Victoria hospital where he succumbed, said the police.

Based on the complaint by Yashodha, mother of Sagar, the KP Agarahara police took up a case of murder and tracked down Naveen and two others. The trio have been remanded to judicial custody and police are investigating further.

