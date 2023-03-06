ADVERTISEMENT

Three arrested for killing physiotherapist

March 06, 2023 10:08 pm | Updated 10:08 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Soladavenahalli police on Monday cracked a month old murder case of a 32-year-old physiotherapist who was hacked to death by his drinking partners who even set his body on fire in an isolated place on February 7.

The deceased Sridhar, and the accused Viranjaneyalu, Govardhana and Buddappa, all wall painters by profession, were from the same area and used to visit a local bar frequently. They become close over time and started drinking together. In one of the drinking sessions, Sridhar had threatened to kill the accused in an inebriated state, said the police.

The accused since then decided to eliminate him and as per the plan, invited him for a drinking party and took him to an isolated place in a grove in Lakshmipura. After a couple of drinks, the trio attacked Sridhar with lethal weapons, killing him on the spot. They later poured petrol on him and set fire to the body before returning home, the police added.

The murder came to light the next day when the land owner noticed the charred body and informed the police. The police conducted the spot mahazar and checked missing persons complaints before approaching the brother of the deceased with the earring and the clothes on the body .

After ascertaining the identity of the deceased, Goutham J., inspector, gathered his call record details and zeroed in on the accused who were hiding in their native places in Andhra Pradesh.

