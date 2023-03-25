Three arrested for killing man in Bengaluru

March 25, 2023 09:48 pm | Updated 09:48 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Madanayakanahalli police have arrested a gang of three who ran their SUV over a motorcycle killing the rider on the spot.

Investigations revealed that it was a case of mistaken identity as the accused Chandan Gowda, 26, Goutham Gowda, 22, and Rajesh, 24 wanted to target Lokesh and kill him. But Lokesh who was riding triple with Arun and Chandrashekhar, escaped with minor injuries as the SUV deliberately rammed into the bike from behind. However, Chandrashekhar, 26, came under the wheels of the SUV and was killed on the spot on March 15.

According to police, Lokesh had borrowed ₹2 lakh from Chandan and was yet to return the money. The duo used to fight over this issue and Lokesh always used to mock Chandan and refuse to return the money.

On March 17, Lokesh called Chandan to the birthday party of their common friend and humiliated him in front everyone and challenged him by refusing to pay back the money. Enraged, Chandan got his friends Goutham and Rajesh and waited for the accused in a SUV at Byregowdanahalli Colony Gate.

The accused confronted Lokesh who was riding triples with Chandrashkhar and Arun and knocked down the bike. While Lokesh and Arun fell on the safer side of the road, Chandrashekhar who was riding, came under the wheels and was crushed to death.