Three arrested for hate message

Belagavi Police have arrested three persons on the charge of spreading hate through social media posts.

Officers from the Market Police Station and Rural Police Station arrested three persons in connection with two cases filed in these stations. The three have been charged with trying to create enmity and hatred between different religious and linguistic groups by sending messages on WhatsApp.

Police Commissioner M.B. Boralingaiah has warned that he will initiate strict action against those who are engaged in sending such messages on social media platforms.