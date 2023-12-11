ADVERTISEMENT

Three arrested for damaging BJP worker’s car

December 11, 2023 06:52 pm | Updated 06:52 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

Bhadravathi Police, on Sunday, arrested three people in connection with damaging the car of a BJP worker, allegedly over social media posts.

The arrested are Ganesh, 22, Harsha, 23, and Nanje Gowda, 22. They allegedly damaged the car, which belonged to Gokul Krishna, a BJP worker in Bhadravathi town. The accused hit the window panes of his car parked near his house in the town on December 9. They had covered their faces with cloth. Their act was recorded on the CCTV cameras.

A case was registered with the New Town police in Bhadravathi regarding the incident.

