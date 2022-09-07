Three arrested for creating fake records of sites and other lands

The Mysuru City Police raided a service apartment in Kuvempunagar police station limits and arrested three persons involved in allegedly creating fake records of sites and other lands to defraud gullible buyers.

The police team also recovered fake seals of various banks, government officials and government departments, besides the laptop, printer, scanner and mobile phones they were using to fabricate documents pertaining to sites and other lands.

After receiving a tip-off that a gang was engaged in fabricating records of sites and lands in a room in the service apartments situated on Vishwamanava Double Road, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Pradeep Gunti constituted a special team that raided the premises earlier this week.

They found that the three accused were involved in fabricating documents pertaining to sites and other lands. The Kuvempunagar police, which had taken the accused into custody and seized the items used for the crime, has registered a case and begun an investigation.

It may be recalled here that the MUDA, more than a year ago, had claimed to have foiled an attempt to sell a high value property in the city with the help of fake documents and suspected that an organised racket was behind the sale of properties based on fake documents. Contending that such cases of attempts to sell sites and lands with the help of fabricated records were on the rise, the then MUDA Chairman H.V. Rajeev had cautioned the the general public as well as banks and other financial institutions to cross-check the documents with MUDA or other government agencies before committing to any transaction.

Speaking to The Hindu, Mr. Rajeev said the general public can approach the MUDA Secretary with a written request to authenticate the property documents before making any transaction. The secretary will pass on the request to the officials concerned for authenticating the documents.

When asked how long it would take for the authority to authenticate the documents, Mr. Rajeev said he had asked the officials to do so in three days. To another question, he said the requests for authenticating the property documents even fall under Sakala scheme, the Karnataka Guarantee of Services to Citizens Act, that promises delivery of services within a stipulated period of time.