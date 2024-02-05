Three arrested for burglary; gold valuables worth ₹47.42 lakh among items recovered

February 05, 2024 06:31 pm | Updated 06:32 pm IST - MYSURU

The city police have arrested three persons in connection with a string of house burglaries in Mysuru and Mandya districts and recovered gold valuables worth ₹47.42 lakh, 37 gm of silver coins and cash amounting to ₹1.7 lakh.

On receiving information that two persons were trying to dispose of gold ornaments cheaply near Unnati Nagar junction in the city, officials from the jurisdictional Narasimharaja police station went to the spot on January 29 and brought the duo to the police station along with the valuables in their possession.

After arresting them and seizing the valuables, the police subjected the two suspects for interrogation. Based on the information provided by them, the police arrested one more person near Sathgalli bus station in Mysuru.

Upon interrogation, the suspects revealed that they had targeted houses in Mysuru city and parts of Mysuru district and Mandya district for burglary. The accused had allegedly burgled one house each in V.V. Puram police station limits in Mysuru city, one house in Mysuru South police station limits, one house in K.R. Nagar police station limits, and one house each in Maddur and Srirangapatna rural police station limits.

The recovered items include gold valuables weighing a total of 832 gm, silver coins weighing 37 grams, and ₹ 1.7 lakh in cash. One more accomplice of the three suspects is still at large and a team of police is making efforts to trace him.

