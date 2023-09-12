HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Three arrested for attempt to rob scientist in Bengaluru

September 12, 2023 09:32 pm | Updated 09:33 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Madanayakanahalli police have arrested a gang of three people who attempted to rob a scientist on Thursday night.

Ashtosh Kumar Singh, 34, was heading home from work in his car when the accused smashed the windshield to stop him in an isolated area in Ravuthanahalli on the outskirts of the city.

Sensing danger, Mr. Singh did not stop the car and drove away and complained to the police. Based on the complaint, the police kept a watch for a few days and pinned down Mylari, 22, Naveen, 22, and Shivraj, 30, while two of their associates, identified as Soma and Umesh, are absconding. Efforts are on to nab them. The accused were caught while they were armed with lethal weapons waiting for motorists to rob them. A possible robbery was thwarted, a police officer said.

The police have requested motorists not to stop on the road, especially during night time.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.