Three arrested for attempt to rob scientist in Bengaluru

September 12, 2023 09:32 pm | Updated 09:33 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Madanayakanahalli police have arrested a gang of three people who attempted to rob a scientist on Thursday night.

Ashtosh Kumar Singh, 34, was heading home from work in his car when the accused smashed the windshield to stop him in an isolated area in Ravuthanahalli on the outskirts of the city.

Sensing danger, Mr. Singh did not stop the car and drove away and complained to the police. Based on the complaint, the police kept a watch for a few days and pinned down Mylari, 22, Naveen, 22, and Shivraj, 30, while two of their associates, identified as Soma and Umesh, are absconding. Efforts are on to nab them. The accused were caught while they were armed with lethal weapons waiting for motorists to rob them. A possible robbery was thwarted, a police officer said.

The police have requested motorists not to stop on the road, especially during night time.