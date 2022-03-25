Three arrested for attempt to murder

The Bagalur police have arrested three people for allegedly assaulting and attempting to murder a human resources manager with a private firm. One of the arrested is a former colleague of the victim.

On March 8, the gang had intercepted Rajashekhar Rai while he was driving and attempted to murder him. When Mr. Rai did not get out of the car, they damaged his windshield with weapons. As people started to gather around, they fled from the spot.

While investigating the case, the police arrested Madhu, 30, a former employee of the same private firm. The two had an ongoing personal rivalry over a trivial dispute, the police said. They also arrested two other associates, Pramod Alexander and Imran Pasha.