Three arrested for attack on volunteers distributing relief

The police, on Tuesday, arrested three men for allegedly attacking volunteers who were distributing relief material to labourers in Dasarahalli. The police said that the arrested are not affiliated to any right-wing organisation, though the victims claim otherwise.

Zarin Taj, an activist from Swaraj Abhiyan, and her family members were reportedly threatened on Saturday by a local right-wing leader and his associates as they took objection to them distributing food material.

After the incident, on Monday evening — the day she and her family members were attacked — Ms. Taj said she had asked the Amruthahalli police for security. She alleged that the police, citing lack of manpower, asked her to call if there was any problem. However, the police now claim that they asked her not to distribute food on Monday and they would accompany her the next day.

The police said they were still probing whether the two instances were linked. “We are examining call details of the arrested to see if they were in touch with those who allegedly threatened the complainants on Saturday. The arrested are not linked to any organisation,” said Bhimashankar Guled, DCP (North East). The accused have been identified as Jagadeesha, Karthik, and Raghu.