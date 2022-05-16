Three arrested; 9 mobile phones recovered

The Yelahanka New Town police on Monday arrested three habitual offenders and recovered nine mobile phones worth ₹1.5 lakh from them. The accused — Darshan, 21, A. George, 20, and Dinesh, 23, from Vidyaranyapura — were arrested based on a complaint from a college student whose mobile phone had been stolen.

According to the police, Lakshmi was walking home from college when the accused intercepted her at Nagenahalli gate, snatched her mobile, and sped away. The police took up the case, and analysed CCTV footage from in and around the area to identify the accused.

Police said the trio have been involved in bike theft cases. They were arrested and remanded in judicial custody. After coming out on bail, they began robbing people of their mobile phones in and around Yelahanka over the past six months, the police said.