ADVERTISEMENT

Three arrested, 23 two-wheelers seized

March 02, 2023 08:26 pm | Updated 08:26 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

The police checking the recovered motorcycles in Kalaburagi on Thursday. | Photo Credit: ARUN KULKARNI

The Kalaburagi Police arrested three men and recovered 23 stolen two-wheelers from them in the city on Thursday.

Commissioner of Police R. Chetan gave the names of the three accused as 19-year-old Shivaraj Puraji, a resident of Quadri Chowk who worked at water purification plant, 25-year-old Marappa S. Konchikoravera of Indira Nagar and 22-year-old Hussaini M. Seram of Ram Nagar locality.

During interrogation, the accused revealed that they stole vehicles from different locations in the last two months. Of the 23 vehicles seized, 14 were scooters and the rest motorcycles.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Chetan said that action will be taken against Imran Khaja Patel, Siddalinga Savalgi and Firoz Hajimiya who have purchased seven stolen vehicles from the accused.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US