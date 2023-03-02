HamberMenu
Three arrested, 23 two-wheelers seized

March 02, 2023 08:26 pm | Updated 08:26 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau
The police checking the recovered motorcycles in Kalaburagi on Thursday.

The police checking the recovered motorcycles in Kalaburagi on Thursday. | Photo Credit: ARUN KULKARNI

The Kalaburagi Police arrested three men and recovered 23 stolen two-wheelers from them in the city on Thursday.

Commissioner of Police R. Chetan gave the names of the three accused as 19-year-old Shivaraj Puraji, a resident of Quadri Chowk who worked at water purification plant, 25-year-old Marappa S. Konchikoravera of Indira Nagar and 22-year-old Hussaini M. Seram of Ram Nagar locality.

During interrogation, the accused revealed that they stole vehicles from different locations in the last two months. Of the 23 vehicles seized, 14 were scooters and the rest motorcycles.

Mr. Chetan said that action will be taken against Imran Khaja Patel, Siddalinga Savalgi and Firoz Hajimiya who have purchased seven stolen vehicles from the accused.

