Three aides of actor Darshan shifted to Mysuru jail

Three aides of actor Darshan, accused in the murder of Renukaswamy, were shifted to Mysuru Central Prison from the Parappana Agrahara jail in Bengaluru on Friday.

The three co-accused in the murder case moved to Mysuru are Raghavendra, Pavan, and Nandeesh.

The three were brought to the central jail on Ashoka Road in a City Armed Reserve police van amid security from the Parappana Agrahara jail. Their shifting comes after a row over the alleged special treatment extended to the film actor and his aides at Parappana Agrahara jail.

Superintendent of Mysuru jail Ramesh Kumar told reporters that the accused were subjected to two levels of security check at the time of their entry into the jail premises.

The Central Industrial Security Force frisked the accused persons and checked their belongings at the first level, said Mr. Ramesh Kumar and added that the accused were later subjected to the second level of security check, where they were also given instructions on the rules to be followed in the jail.

The accused will be treated as normal inmates and no special facilities will be extended to them. Rules allow the family members to meet the accused twice a week.

Mr. Ramesh Kumar said the jail had three doctors, who would examine the inmates, and provide treatment based on their medical condition.

Even though the jail was equipped with a mobile jammer, the security system in place would ensure that mobile phones or any unauthorised items were not used on the jail premises, he said.

While the prison staff routinely conducts checks and surprise inspections, the city police also carry out such checks on the jail premises.

Though the capacity of Mysuru central jail was limited to 560 inmates, the prison presently houses a total of 820 persons. However, construction of an additional barrack was under way to accommodate 240 more inmates, said Mr. Ramesh Kumar.

