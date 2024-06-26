Threat of agitation if feeding pigeons near Mysuru palace is not banned: BJP leader

BJP leader Raghu Kautilya has threatened to launch an agitation if the authorities do not ban the practice of feeding pigeons near the north gate of Mysuru palace.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Raghu, who also heads the Backward Classes Morcha of BJP’s State unit, had already alerted the authorities about the threat to not only Mysuru palace and its environs, but also the statue of Chamaraja Wadiyar at the nearby statue circle from the unchecked practice of pigeon feeding by writing a letter to the Deputy Commissioner of Mysuru in the regard on May 8.

With no action from the authorities so far, Mr. Raghu, in another letter to the Deputy Commissioner said, agitation by concerned citizens of the city along with pro-Kannada and pro-dalit organisations had become inevitable.

ADVERTISEMENT

He has urged the Mysuru district administration to impose a ban on feeding pigeons within a radius of 2 km from the Mysuru palace without any delay.

Mr. Raghu has argued that the pigeons that flocked to the area in front of the North Gate of Mysuru palace, where the public throws grains and cereals affect the palace and its surroundings. The pigeons tend to roost in portions of Mysuru palace and dirty the surroundings.

Even the statue of Chamaraja Wadiyar at the nearby circle and the canopy over it have been impacted by the pigeons. The failure of the authorities to act against the practice amounts to insulting the legacy of late Chamaraja Wadiyar X, who is the father of Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar. He lamented that even the Department of Heritage and Archeology had not taken any action in this regard. The damage had now extended even to the statues of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar and Dr. Rajkumar, he claimed.

The practice of feeding pigeons was affecting the small businesses, priests of the nearby temple, and the visitors to Mysuru Palace.

Mr. Raghu even found fault with the Police Department for its failure to act against the encroachment of public space for feeding pigeons without permission from the authorities.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.