Threat call to prisons officer

October 09, 2023 08:28 pm | Updated 08:28 pm IST - Belagavi

The Belagavi city police are investigating an anonymous threat call made to a senior police officer in the Department of Prisons and Correctional Services in Belagavi.

T.P. Shesha, Deputy Inspector-General of Police, Prisons, got a call on his official number on Monday. The caller who did not identify himself, threatened to bomb the Hindalga jail and the DIG’s quarters.

Police officers say they have some clues. “The caller referred to Bannanje Raja, an inmate facing murder charges. He also said he knew jail staff like wardens Jagadish Gasti and S.M. Gote. It is a starting point for us,” said a senior police officer.

