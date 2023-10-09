HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Threat call to prisons officer

October 09, 2023 08:28 pm | Updated 08:28 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

The Belagavi city police are investigating an anonymous threat call made to a senior police officer in the Department of Prisons and Correctional Services in Belagavi.

T.P. Shesha, Deputy Inspector-General of Police, Prisons, got a call on his official number on Monday. The caller who did not identify himself, threatened to bomb the Hindalga jail and the DIG’s quarters.

Police officers say they have some clues. “The caller referred to Bannanje Raja, an inmate facing murder charges. He also said he knew jail staff like wardens Jagadish Gasti and S.M. Gote. It is a starting point for us,” said a senior police officer.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.