Threat call to Gadkari: Convict taken into custody by Nagpur police

March 28, 2023 08:32 pm | Updated 08:32 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Nagpur police have taken a convict into custody for inquiry over the two threat calls made to Union Minister Nitin Gadkari’s office from Hindalga jail in Belagavi.

According to police sources, the convict identified as Jayesh Pujari was taken to Nagpur by flight on Tuesday. He would be produced before a local court there, the sources said.

Mr. Gadkari’s office received threat call on January 14 from a person who identified himself as Jayesh Pujari and an associate of underworld don Dawood Ibrahim. The caller demanded ₹100 crore. Subsequently on March 1, Mr. Gadkari’s office received a call from the same person who demanded ₹10 crore.