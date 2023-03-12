Thousands witness Sharanabasaveshwar car festival

March 12, 2023 08:03 pm | Updated 08:04 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Tens of thousands of devotees on Sunday witnessed the annual Jatra Mahotsava and car festival to commemorate the 201st death anniversary of the 18th century social reformer-saint Sharanabasaveshwar.

People from across the State cutting across communal lines converged on the sprawling temple complex to witness the historic car festival and the ascension of the holy order (Peetharohana) of the eighth Peethadhipati of Sharanabasaveshwar Samsthan Dr. Sharnbasavappa Appa.

The highlight of this year’s rathotsava was Sharana Aarti with a group of priests from Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh offering it to Lord Sharanabasaveshwar during the rathotsava.

Devotees pulled the decorated temple car around the temple complex, soon after Dr. Appa and his son and ninth peethadhipati Doddappa Appa showed the holy silver bowl (prasada battalu) and the Linga Sajjike (the cover for the Linga) made up of sandalwood and used by Sharanabasaveshwar, signalling the beginning of the annual car festival and the fortnight-long annual fair. The devotees flung bananas tied with dry dates at the temple car.

Right from the morning, people from different parts of the district and neighbouring States thronged the temple premises, with long queues seen near the famous tank even as devotees and their families eagerly waited on terraces of buildings around to have a glimpse of the annual car festival.

Devotees from surrounding villages took out a traditional padayatra to reach the temple to offer their obeisances to Lord Sharanabasaveshwar. Most devotees observed fast from dawn to dusk and ended it after partaking prasadam from Sharanabasaveshwar Samsthan only after the flower-bedecked chariot was taken round the main temple complex at 6 p.m.

The fortnight-long festival is said to be the biggest congregation in this part of the Kalyana Karnataka region.

Since the morning, several voluntary organisations distributed rice, juice, fruits, buttermilk, and water to devotees at various junctions across the city.