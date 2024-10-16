Thousands witness Chamundeshwari chariot festival

Thousands of people witnessed the annual chariot festival of Goddess Chamundeshwari at Chamundi Hills here on Wednesday.

The rathotsava is normally held within days of the conclusion of the Dasara and the date is determined on the basis of almanac and it commenced at around 9.30 a.m.

Prior to that the temple priests led by Shashishekar Dixit led the rituals to the processional deity which was placed in the chariot and taken around the temple by the devotees.

The chariot completed the circumambulation of the temple in an hour’s time and the devout chanted hymns and sand the praise of the goddess. There was a steady flow of devotees from the crack of dawn to witness the proceedings.

The ceremonies associated with the chariot festival commenced at dawn and the priests chanted various hymns that reverberated through the temple. An ensemble of traditional musicians played devotional songs related to the goddess as the processional deity was placed in the chariot.

Chamundeshwari MLA G.T. Deve Gowda and his family members were among those present apart from senior officials of the district administration. Security had been beefed up for the smooth conduct of the chariot festival. In connection with the event, the annual Theppothsava will be held on Thursday.

