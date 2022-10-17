Thousands witness Cauvery Theerthodbhava at Talacauvery

The Hindu Bureau MYSURU
October 17, 2022 21:14 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Devotees at the theerthodbhava at Talacauvery in Kodagu on Monday evening. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

A large number of devotees witnessed the ‘Theerthodbhava’ at the birthplace of Cauvery in Talacauvery in Kodagu district on Monday.

Cauvery ‘Theerthodbhava’ took place at 7.23 p.m. Elaborate arrangements have been made at Talacauvery and Bhagamandala in view of the event. Minister in-charge of Kodagu district B.C. Nagesh, MLAs Appachu Ranjan and K.G. Bopaiah were present.

The ‘theertha’ (holy water) sprang up from ‘Brahma Kundike’, a small pond, which is reckoned to be the source of the Cauvery, amidst cheers from the devotees who were keenly waiting to glimpse the moment. The devotees rushed towards the pond to see the springing ‘theertha’.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Devotees took a holy dip in the main pond in front of ‘Brahma Kundike’ and offered their prayers. They jostled to collect holy water in pots from the ‘kundike’ even as the priests sprinkled ‘theertha’ on them.

A series of rituals took place before ‘theerthobhava’. Unlike the last two years, thousands of devotees turned up to watch the spectacle. The area around the pond was barricaded to enable crowd management.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Devotees thronged Triveni Sangama at Bhagamandala and many took a dip in the river before proceeding to the hill temple ahead of the event.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app