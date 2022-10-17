Thousands witness Cauvery Theerthodbhava at Talacauvery

Devotees at the theerthodbhava at Talacauvery in Kodagu on Monday evening. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

A large number of devotees witnessed the ‘Theerthodbhava’ at the birthplace of Cauvery in Talacauvery in Kodagu district on Monday.

Cauvery ‘Theerthodbhava’ took place at 7.23 p.m. Elaborate arrangements have been made at Talacauvery and Bhagamandala in view of the event. Minister in-charge of Kodagu district B.C. Nagesh, MLAs Appachu Ranjan and K.G. Bopaiah were present.

The ‘theertha’ (holy water) sprang up from ‘Brahma Kundike’, a small pond, which is reckoned to be the source of the Cauvery, amidst cheers from the devotees who were keenly waiting to glimpse the moment. The devotees rushed towards the pond to see the springing ‘theertha’.

Devotees took a holy dip in the main pond in front of ‘Brahma Kundike’ and offered their prayers. They jostled to collect holy water in pots from the ‘kundike’ even as the priests sprinkled ‘theertha’ on them.

A series of rituals took place before ‘theerthobhava’. Unlike the last two years, thousands of devotees turned up to watch the spectacle. The area around the pond was barricaded to enable crowd management.

Devotees thronged Triveni Sangama at Bhagamandala and many took a dip in the river before proceeding to the hill temple ahead of the event.