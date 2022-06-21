‘Thousands visiting India to learn yoga’

Let us keep tradition going, says Minister Shobha Kaandlaje

Hassan Karnataka 21/06/22 Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Shobha Karandlaje at the International Yoga Day celebrations at Halebidu in Belur taluk on Tuesday. participated. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Hassan district administration celebrated International Yoga Day in front of Hoysaleshwara Temple at Halebidu in Belur taluk, once the capital of Hoysala rulers.

Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Shobha Karandlaje participated in the programme. Belur MLA K.S.Lingesh, Pushpagiri Mutt seer Somashekhar Shivacharya and district officers, students, and local people attended the programme.

Speaking on the occasion, Ms. Karandlaje said yoga had caught the attention across the world due to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Thousands of people from different countries had been visiting India to learn yoga. “We have the responsibility of keeping the tradition of yoga, started by sages of the past, going”, she said.

The Minister said the country had been celebrating 75 th anniversary of Indpendence. By the India completes 100 years of Independence, it would become one of the developed countries in the globe, she added.

In Shivamogga

Shivamogga district administration celebrated the day at three historical places – Sri Aghoreshwara Temple at Ikkeri, Sri Lakshminarasimha Swamy Temple at Bhadravati and Sri Rameshwara Temple at Tirthahalli. Sagar MLA Hartal Halappa participated in the yoga at Ikkeri in Sagar taluk.