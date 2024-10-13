GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Thousands view Torchlight Parade at Bannimantap Grounds

Drone show captivates crowd at Mysuru Dasara

Published - October 13, 2024 09:18 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau
A lighting display created using drones during the Dasara celebrations at Mysuru .

A lighting display created using drones during the Dasara celebrations at Mysuru . | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Acrobatics and bikerides performing at the Torchlight Parade held at Bannimantap Grounds in Mysuru on Saturday night.

Acrobatics and bikerides performing at the Torchlight Parade held at Bannimantap Grounds in Mysuru on Saturday night. | Photo Credit: M.A. SRIRAM

Spectacular acrobatics and balancing acts on bikes apart from synchronized movement of police using torch flames that create dramatic visuals, were the highlight of Torchlight Parade held at Bannimantap Grounds on Saturday evening.

While the Jamboo Savari brings the curtains down on Mysuru Dasara and is the ceremonial victory parade, the Torchlight Parade is the final event and showcases the skill of the armed police. It was launched by Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot after the conclusion of the Jamboo Savari and what followed was an impressive display of tradition and pageantry.

The Governor received the ceremonial salute from the police forces to signal the commencement of the show which began with the playing of the National Anthem, followed by the Governor’s inspection of various service corps on parade.

The events that followed included synchronized formations by the police, bike rides and balancing acts providing a glimpse of the kind of precision training that the armed police receive. The acrobatics, skilled riding on motorcycles with tight formations drew loud cheers from the crowd that appreciated the discipline and training involved in the exercise.

The icing on the cake this year was the drone show which mesmerised the crowd and was the latest attraction of Mysuru Dasara. Nearly 1,500 LED bulb-fitted drones took to the air and made multiple formations much to the delight of the crowd. The drone show was organised on October 6 and 7 and again on October 11 and 12 and was viewed by thousands.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar greeting Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot at the torchlight parade in Mysuru.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar greeting Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot at the torchlight parade in Mysuru. | Photo Credit: M.A. SRIRAM

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, district in-charge Minister H.C. Mahadevappa, senior members of the Cabinet, Deputy Commissioner G. Lakshmikanth Reddy, Commissioner of Police Seema Latkar, and others were present.

