Thousands throng Rathothsava in Nanjangud

April 02, 2023 07:00 pm | Updated 07:00 pm IST - MYSURU

Thousands of pilgrims and devotees turned up to witness the famed Pancha Maharathotsava of Srikanteshwara temple in Nanjangud on Sunday, April 2.

Popularly known as the ‘’Doddajathre’’ in the local parlance, there was unprecedented congregation of devotees from late Saturday evening itself as they occupied vantage positions to get a glimpse of the five chariots that are pulled around the car street by the devotees.

A large number of people were seen at the bathing ghats since the crack of dawn following which they headed towards the car street of the famed temple to participate in the car festival.

The temple town and the main street leading to Srikanteshwara temple was decked for the occasion and various religious rites and rituals were performed at the main temple by the priests as per the tradition.

The chariots dedicated to Lord Ganapathi, Lord Srikatneshwara, Lord Subramanya, Chandikeshwara and goddess Parvathi were also decked up for the occasion and the idols of the deities were placed in the respective chariots dedicated to it on completion of the rituals around 6.15 a.m.

Of the five rathas, the main ratha — called the Gautama Ratha — dedicated to Lord Srikanteshwara and is the tallest and on conclusion of the rituals the five rathas were pulled by the devotees. It moved at a snail’s pace under the supervision of the temple authorities while the police managed the crowd and all the five rathas completed the circumambulation of the temple around 9 a.m.

The high turnout was also attributed to the fact that the event was not held in 2020 due to the pandemic and confined to the temple precincts in 2021 as the COVID-19 had peaked then. As a result, the religious rites were performed by the temple authorities within the temple precincts and it was out of bounds for the public. Though the event returned with all paraphernalia in 2022, fear of the pandemic lingered.

With all restrictions eased, the turnout was high this year and the congregation matched the pre-pandemic level, according to the local residents of the temple town who averred that there was a steady stream of devotees to the town throughout the day.

The car festival is a major draw among the devotees not only from Mysuru but other parts of the State given the religious significance of the temple which has a hoary past. The KSRTC had arranged for special bus services and operated multiple services to Nanjangud from the surrounding districts.

Security was tight with additional deployment of police personnel for the smooth conduct of the rathothsava.