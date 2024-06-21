Thousands take part in Yoga Day in Mysuru

The city known to be a yoga hub saw thousands of yoga practitioners spreading the mat and performing various asanas to mark International Day of Yoga in front of the iconic Mysuru palace, on Friday.

The District Administration had made arrangements for nearly 10,000 people to take part in the event in front of the palace where in 2022 Prime Minister Narendra Modi was present to lead the main yoga day programme.

Mysuru is a major destination for learners of yoga and there are not less than 120 institutions imparting lessons in the ancient Indian discipline.

The credit for reviving yoga also goes to the patronage extended to the discipline by the maharajas of Mysuru and Mummadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar who ruled for greater part of the 19th century, compiled a treatise called Sritattvanidhi with description and sketches of 120 yoga asanas. In later years Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar who ruled from 1902 to 1940, invited yoga guru T. Krishnamacharya to Mysuru, and his disciples included B.K.S. Iyengar, Pattabhi Jois and others who were instrumental in popularizing yoga across the globe.

The event on Friday was inaugurated by district in charge Minister H.C. Mahadevappa who underscored the importance of yoga and the imperatives to inculcate it as a habit for ensuring good health and warding of lifestyle diseases.

He said yoga provided not only physical fitness but mental well-being as well. Regular practice of yoga would infuse a disciplined life, promote overall health, and result in a positive contribution to society, the Minister added.

Mysuru MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar recalled the contribution of his forefathers to the popularization of yoga and said that the International Day of Yoga was being held in a big way in Mysuru ever since its inception and added that during this year’s Dasara, yoga enthusiasts of Mysuru should brace up for a mass even to create a Guinness record.

Krishnaraja MLA T.S. Srivatsa said that Mysuru was the forerunner of many initiatives thanks to the patronisation of the erstwhile maharajas and yoga too was one of them. He said the popularity of Mysuru as a yoga destination was such that the city was synonymous with the ancient Indian discipline.

Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra said that the District Administration would extend all support for the mass yoga event to be held during Dasara. There was global support and following for yoga day as people realised the benefits of this ancient Indian discipline. Not only was Yoga a gift for the world from India but even Mysuru has put its stamp on the globe through its association with Yoga, said Mr. Rajendra.

Members of Yoga Federation of Mysuru, Mysuru District Yoga Foundation, Yoga Shikshana Samshodhana Samsthe, and others took part in the event.