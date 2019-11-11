Thousands take part in procession on birth anniversary of Prophet Mohammed

Thousands participated in the annual procession on the birth anniversary of Prophet Mohammed celebrated as Id Milad in Vijayapura on Sunday.

The procession began at Hashimpir Dargah and ended at Darbar High School Grounds where a special lecture was given by Moulana Tanveer Hashmi who also led the walk. It covered a distance of about 4 km and took over three hours. The event also depicted religious harmony when seers and leaders of Hindu community joined in. Prominent among them was Rajendra Mahaswamy of Mahalingapur Mutt. Flags and banners were waved about. Several had made arrangements for water and juice for participants as they walked in the scorching heat.

Mr. Hashmi called people to follow the principles and ideologies of the prophet. He also prayed for peace and harmony in the country. Leaders like Abdul Hamid Mushrif also took part.