Thousands take part in annual fair of Sri Venugopal Swamy Temple at Shorapur

Published - August 28, 2024 09:52 pm IST - Yadgir

The Hindu Bureau

Thousands of devotees witnessed the annual fair of Sri Venugopal Swamy Temple in Shorapur on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The annual fair of Sri Venugopal Swamy Temple in Shorapur (Surpur) attracted a large number of devotees on Wednesday.

Several events, including climbing of wooden poles by members of particular families, marked the second day of the three-day annual fair, which is popularly known as Halokuli.

The festivities, which began on Tuesday on the day of Rohini Nakshatra of the Hindu Lunar calendar, will conclude on Thursday after the Ranagamba (a wooden pole) is scaled.

On Wednesday, youths from particular families started climbing poles, which are around 40 ft-50 ft high, after the royal family members showered coins on the gathering. The youths plucked fruits tied to the top of the poles.

This game was witnessed by several thousands of devotees who came from across the State and also from neighbouring Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Maharashtra.

The royal family members offered special pujas to Sri Venugopal Swamy in the morning.

A wrestling competition will be held on Thursday with wrestlers from various parts of the State participating in it.

The temple is said to have been built in 1710 by Raja Pitambara Bahari Bahadur Piddanayak in the Vijayanagar style. And, the annual fair is being organised for several decades now.

