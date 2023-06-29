Thousands participate in Bakrid mass prayer

June 29, 2023 08:32 pm | Updated 08:32 pm IST - HUBBALLI

Thousands of Muslims took part in the mass prayers in the districts of Dharwad, Gadag, Haveri, Uttar Kannada on Thursday as part of Id-ul-Adha, which celebrates the spirit of sacrifice.

Members of the community came out in large numbers to offer ‘namaz’ at Idgah Maidans in their respective villages, towns, and cities. Islamic religious heads conducted the mass prayers and delivered religious discourses.

Bakrid is celebrated in commemoration of the willingness of Ibrahim to sacrifice his son Ismael as an act of obedience to God. It comes two months after Id-ul-Fitr, the culmination of the holy month of Ramzan.

In most places, political leaders belonging to different faiths visited the Idgah Maidans to greet the community after the prayers. As a precautionary measure, the police made elaborate bandobast by deploying additional forces and road restrictions were imposed.

In Hubballi-Dharwad, security was tightened by deploying additional forces at strategic points and on the roads leading to the Idgah Maidans. Deputy Inspector General of Police K. Santosh Babu, who has been given additional responsibility of Hubballi Dharwad Police Commissionerate, took charge on Thursday morning and reviewed the security arrangements. As the two Idgah Maidans in Hubballi, including the one adjacent to Kittur Chennamma circle, witnessed large turnout, senior police officials were on ground monitoring the situation.

Muslim leaders and office-bearers of Anjuman-e-Islam including Mohammed Yousuf Savanur, former minister A.M. Hindasageri, Ismail Tamatgar, Altaf Halwoor, Naveed Mulla, Anwar Mudhol, Babajan Mudhol and several municipal councillors were among those who offered prayers in Hubballi and Dharwad. Dharwad too witnessed huge turnout for the mass prayer.

At Moorusavir Mutt

As has been the practice in Hubballi, various Muslim leaders, including Mr. Hindasgeri, Mr. Savanur, and others visited the Moorusavir Mutt on the occasion. In the absence of the seer of the mutt Sri Gurusiddha Rajayogindra Swami, Sri Basavalinga Swami of Rudrakshi Mutt greeted and blessed them. Former State Youth Congress president Sadanand Danganavar and others were present.

The bigger villages, towns, and cities of Dharwad, Gadag, Haveri, and Uttar Kannada district witnessed large number of offering prayers at the Idgah Maidan. After the prayers, they donated a part of their earnings to destitute persons and mosque committees.