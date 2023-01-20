ADVERTISEMENT

Thousands of devotees throng Suttur Jathra in Mysuru

January 20, 2023 09:00 pm | Updated 09:00 pm IST - MYSURU

The annual rathotsava, which coincides with the jathra, was held with traditional gaiety and fervour on Friday 

The Hindu Bureau

Ensemble of folk artistes performing at the rathothsava during Suttur Jathra in Mysuru district on Friday, January 20. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The ongoing jatra mahotsava at Suttur on the banks of the river Kabini, is drawing huge crowd ever since it was inaugurated on January 18.

An annual event, the jathra though rooted in religion, also highlights the folk art and culture of the region besides disseminating information on latest developments in the field of agriculture to cater to the local farmers.

The annual rathotsava which coincides with the jathra was held with traditional gaiety and fervour on Friday, January 20, and thousand of devotees took part.

The scion of the erstwhile royal family of Mysuru Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar and Energy Minister Sunil Kumar flagged off the chariot festival in the presence of Sri Shivaratri Deshikendra Swamiji of Suttur Mutt which is organizing the jathra mahotsava.

In all, 38 folk troupes took part in the procession which was part of the rathothsava and include Kamsale, Donnevarase, Pujakunitha among others.

On Thursday, 114 couples tied the knot in a mass marriage festival which is also part of the jathra mahotsava. A steady stream of political leaders cutting across the party lines are making a beeline to the Jathra which will also feature rural sports, agricultural seminar and exhibition.

