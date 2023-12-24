Thousands celebrate Hanuma Mala Visarjan on Anjanadri Hills

December 24, 2023 08:00 pm | Updated 08:00 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Thousands of devotees, including senior political leaders from various parties, from different parts of the State and neighbouring Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Maharashtra, thronged the Anjanadri Hills in Koppal district to participate in the Hanuma Mala Visarjan celebrations on Sunday.

Gangavati legislator G. Janardhan Reddy was among the devotees who participated in the event.

The entire hills, which is believed to be the birthplace of Lord Hanuman, was decorated with colourful lights.

The district administration made all arrangements on the hills, including food, drinking water, toilets, parking and ambulance, to facilitate the smooth conduct of the event.

Police personnel were heavily deployed to control traffic and maintain law and order.

Backward Classes Welfare Minister and Koppal in-charge Shivaraj Tangadagi supervised the arrangements for Hanuman Darshan.

Deputy Commissioner Nalin Atul, Superintendent of Police Yashodha Vantagodi, Assistant Commissioner Mahesh Malagitti and other senior officers camped in the area.

