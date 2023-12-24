GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Thousands celebrate Hanuma Mala Visarjan on Anjanadri Hills

Devotees from Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Maharashtra, apart from different parts of the State, throng the hills for the celebrations

December 24, 2023 08:00 pm | Updated 08:00 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau
An aerial view of devotees climbing up Anjanadri Hills in Koppal district to participate in the Hanuma Mala Visarjan on Sunday.

An aerial view of devotees climbing up Anjanadri Hills in Koppal district to participate in the Hanuma Mala Visarjan on Sunday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Thousands of devotees, including senior political leaders from various parties, from different parts of the State and neighbouring Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Maharashtra, thronged the Anjanadri Hills in Koppal district to participate in the Hanuma Mala Visarjan celebrations on Sunday.

Gangavati legislator G. Janardhan Reddy was among the devotees who participated in the event.

The entire hills, which is believed to be the birthplace of Lord Hanuman, was decorated with colourful lights.

The district administration made all arrangements on the hills, including food, drinking water, toilets, parking and ambulance, to facilitate the smooth conduct of the event.

Police personnel were heavily deployed to control traffic and maintain law and order.

Backward Classes Welfare Minister and Koppal in-charge Shivaraj Tangadagi supervised the arrangements for Hanuman Darshan.

Deputy Commissioner Nalin Atul, Superintendent of Police Yashodha Vantagodi, Assistant Commissioner Mahesh Malagitti and other senior officers camped in the area.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.