Thousand community meals as a protest

Those opposing the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) have now hit upon a novel mode of protest — a thousand community meals across the State where people from all communities will get together and have lunch this Sunday. The day marks the birth anniversary of Kannada poet Kuvempu, who propounded ‘Vishwamanava Tatva’, a philosophy of universal humanism.

“The CAA and the NRC seek to divide us on communal lines which we want to resist. At times as these, we need to foster love between different communities of society, and community meals are part of a great Indian tradition to foster harmony,” said social activist K.L. Ashok, one of the organisers.

Garden of all faiths

Kuvempu, the author of the State anthem, has described Karnataka as “Sarva Janangada Shantiya Tota ... Hindu, Kraista, Musalmana, Parasika, Jainarudyana” (a garden of all faiths), and hence his birth anniversary has been chosen for the community meal, organisers said.

The programme will include a public reading of the preamble of the Constitution, a meal, and singing of the national anthem. “There has been an attempt to paint protests against the CAA and the NRC on communal lines. While we need to correct this perception, we need to also broadbase the agitation by educating other communities and ensuring their participation,” said H.V. Vasu, another organiser.

The community meal has received an enthusiastic response, with meals now being organised in over 75 towns across the State. Several religious organisations, including Hindu seers, Dalit organisations, and Muslim ulemas have come forward in organising these community meals, the organisers said.