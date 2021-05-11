Those who step out for medical reasons, vaccination find it tough

The first day of the 14-day lockdown that began on Monday proved to be difficult for many who were trying to reach hospitals or diagnostic centres for medical care. Many who had to get their second vaccination dose and did not have SMSes were also stopped by the police at several places and asked to return home.

‘Police were aggressive’

Avinash D., a resident of Rajajinagar, had a tough time going to the diagnostic laboratory to get the scan reports of one of his family members on Monday afternoon.

“The police stopped me multiple times and it was tough convincing them that I was out for a genuine medical reason. Some of them were aggressive and not ready to believe me,” he said.

Only those with messages for scheduled vaccination slots are being allowed to travel, which has turned into an issue. While vaccination for those in the age bracket of 18-44 is only through an online pre-booked slot, walk-ins are allowed for those above 45 years for their second dose.

Second dose

“I have to take my second dose of the vaccine and when I ventured out, I had a tough time convincing the police at the barricades to let me go. They ask for the message which I do not have, as I am going for a walk-in ,” said Sadashiavaiah, a resident of Vidyaranyapura.

People who stepped out to procure medicines for their relatives or even wanted to get tested were also stopped at multiple points and faced hurdles before they reached their destination. Santosh S., a private firm employee, said that the police ensured that he went back home even though he showed them the test reports of his brother who had tested positive for COVID-19. “I had to get medicines for him and they asked me to go back home and refused to believe that I was indeed out to help my brother,” he said.

What the police say

Meanwhile, the police requested the Health Department to allow vaccination for people above 45 years also only through a pre-booked slot on the CoWIN portal.

“If walk-ins are allowed, people will roam around the city in search of a vaccine desperately from one centre to another and this will sabotage the lockdown,” an official said.