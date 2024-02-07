Those who speak of social justice should make gender equality a part of public discourse, says writer

February 07, 2024 10:23 pm | Updated 10:23 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Dwelling on the forms of gender discrimination being practised in modern societies, writer H.S. Anupama has said: “Gender equality is still a distant dream even in modern society where social justice and equality are widely discussed in public discourse. Patriarchy is a reality in all societies. Household chores are reserved for women with no rewards. Those who speak volumes about social justice and equality must raise the question of gender discrimination in public discourse.”

She was speaking at the 126th birth anniversary of Ramabai Ambedkar, wife of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, at S.M. Pundit Rangamandir in Kalaburagi on Wednesday.

The event was jointly organised by Prabhuddha Bharatha Sangharsha Samithi, the Bandaya Sahitya Sanghatane and the Phule Study Circle.

“Ramabai Ambedkar was a victim of child marriage. It was also a simple marriage. Her marriage was conducted at a fish market. When food plates fell short, the guests had their food from the cooking pans. If you closely see the life of Ramabai Ambedkar, your tears simply roll down your cheeks. The death of her children hit her hard. Yet, she firmly stood with Ambedkar who had set out for social revolution to give justice to the most oppressed communities of the land. If you want to learn more about women’s contributions to social progress in the Indian subcontinent, you must read the life and work of Ramabai Ambedkar,” she said.

Pointing to the financial crisis that the family of Ambedkar went through, Ms. Anupama said that Ramabai Ambedkar was managing household expenses in just ₹50 which was given by her husband Ambedkar.

“Ambedkar was drawing a salary of ₹450 of which ₹50 was given for household expenses. Ramabai Ambedkar could manage all the expenses within that small amount. She had never been an obstacle to Ambedkar in his reading. Ambedkar used to read books even when he was having food. Ramabai Ambedkar was a bold and outspoken lady. She had influenced Ambedkar’s thoughts on many social issues,” Dr. Anumapa said.

Activists R.K. Hudgi, Prabhuddha Hubli, Geetha Hosmani, Kotresh Kottur and P. Nandakumar were felicitated.

