Those who raise Jai Bhim slogan should first understand Ambedkar, says BJP leader

BJP MLC C.T. Ravi has said that those raising Jai Bhim slogans should first understand Baba Saheb Ambedkar properly and if they understand him properly, they will raise Jai Bhim, Jai Bharat slogan.

Speaking to presspersons after participating in the Ganesh idol immersion programme at Idgah Maidan in Hubballi on Monday, Mr. Ravi said that there is a need for utilising the Jai Bhim power in the uplift of the country.

Mr. Ravi said that the soul of the country is Hindutva and now-a-days attempts are being made to weaken the soul. If the same situation continues, then the country will be in threat, he said.

He said, “It is high time to proclaim that we are followers of Sri Ram and devotees of Lord Hanuman to those who question us. They should first understand who gave them shelter. And, if they talk nonsense, then we know how to cut their tail.”

Mr. Ravi said that new rules and guidelines are being issued by the State government for the sake of appeasement politics. “If we had been communal, nobody would have questioned us. We need to drop We two Ours two family concept and show our strength,” he added.

On the Ganesh festival celebration at Idgah Maidan in Hubballi, he said that three decades ago, the Congress had shown “Pakistan mentality” of not allowing hoisting of the national flag at the Idgah Maidan.

“Today, we have installed Ganesh idol and celebrated the festival in a grand manner,” he said and added that “traitors” will get snubbed when all countrymen get united.

BJP MLA Mahesh Tenginakai said that Idgah Maidan had witnessed conflict and violence earlier over the national flag. And, now, on the same ground, Ganesh festival is being celebrated harmoniously. Though several opposed the move, the celebrations concluded peacefully, he said.

