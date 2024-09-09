GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Those who raise Jai Bhim slogan should first understand Ambedkar, says BJP leader

C.T. Ravi has said that if they understand him properly, they will raise Jai Bhim, Jai Bharat slogan

Published - September 09, 2024 09:15 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau
BJP leader C.T. Ravi has said that the soul of the country is Hindutva.

BJP leader C.T. Ravi has said that the soul of the country is Hindutva. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

BJP MLC C.T. Ravi has said that those raising Jai Bhim slogans should first understand Baba Saheb Ambedkar properly and if they understand him properly, they will raise Jai Bhim, Jai Bharat slogan.

Speaking to presspersons after participating in the Ganesh idol immersion programme at Idgah Maidan in Hubballi on Monday, Mr. Ravi said that there is a need for utilising the Jai Bhim power in the uplift of the country.

Mr. Ravi said that the soul of the country is Hindutva and now-a-days attempts are being made to weaken the soul. If the same situation continues, then the country will be in threat, he said.

He said, “It is high time to proclaim that we are followers of Sri Ram and devotees of Lord Hanuman to those who question us. They should first understand who gave them shelter. And, if they talk nonsense, then we know how to cut their tail.”

Mr. Ravi said that new rules and guidelines are being issued by the State government for the sake of appeasement politics. “If we had been communal, nobody would have questioned us. We need to drop We two Ours two family concept and show our strength,” he added.

On the Ganesh festival celebration at Idgah Maidan in Hubballi, he said that three decades ago, the Congress had shown “Pakistan mentality” of not allowing hoisting of the national flag at the Idgah Maidan.

“Today, we have installed Ganesh idol and celebrated the festival in a grand manner,” he said and added that “traitors” will get snubbed when all countrymen get united.

BJP MLA Mahesh Tenginakai said that Idgah Maidan had witnessed conflict and violence earlier over the national flag. And, now, on the same ground, Ganesh festival is being celebrated harmoniously. Though several opposed the move, the celebrations concluded peacefully, he said.

Published - September 09, 2024 09:15 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.