Karnataka

Those who lost in bypolls will find place in government: Ramesh Jarkiholi

more-in

“The disqualified MLAs who lost in the recent bypolls will also be given some responsible positions in the government,” said Ramesh Jarkiholi, MLA-elect for Gokak, said in Belagavi on Tuesday.

“Two of our friends N. Nagaraju (MTB) and A.H. Vishwanath were defeated. The have suffered some injustice. But that can not be announced in public. They will be accommodated in the government and will get some responsible positions,” he said.

He said that 18 to 20 former and present legislators would meet in Bengaluru to discuss various issues. “We have not met in the past few months. We were busy fighting cases and the bypolls. In a day or two, we will finalise our future plans,” he said.

He said he did not know which ministry would be allotted to him. “If I am given the Water Resources ministry, I will make it a model one. I will also develop Belagavi,” he said. He also denied allegations of corruption made by his younger brothers Satish and Lakhan.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Karnataka
politics
Karnataka
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 10, 2019 10:11:49 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/those-who-lost-in-bypolls-will-find-place-in-government-ramesh-jarkiholi/article30269907.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY