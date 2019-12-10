Those who lost in bypolls will find place in government: Ramesh Jarkiholi

“The disqualified MLAs who lost in the recent bypolls will also be given some responsible positions in the government,” said Ramesh Jarkiholi, MLA-elect for Gokak, said in Belagavi on Tuesday.

“Two of our friends N. Nagaraju (MTB) and A.H. Vishwanath were defeated. The have suffered some injustice. But that can not be announced in public. They will be accommodated in the government and will get some responsible positions,” he said.

He said that 18 to 20 former and present legislators would meet in Bengaluru to discuss various issues. “We have not met in the past few months. We were busy fighting cases and the bypolls. In a day or two, we will finalise our future plans,” he said.

He said he did not know which ministry would be allotted to him. “If I am given the Water Resources ministry, I will make it a model one. I will also develop Belagavi,” he said. He also denied allegations of corruption made by his younger brothers Satish and Lakhan.