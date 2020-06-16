Those violating home quarantine rules warned

Deputy Commissioner M. Deepa has cautioned that criminal cases would be booked against those violating home quarantine rules. Addressing presspersons here on Monday, Ms. Deepa said that despite repeated warnings and appeals, some people were breaching the quarantine norms. The administration would show zero tolerance against such people and initiate stern action against them. Already, five persons have been booked for violating home quarantine rules, she said.

Ms. Deepa that task force officials and health assistants have been asked to pay surprise visits to those in home quarantine. This measure has been taken to see that they stayed indoors and complete their quarantine period. Roaming about in public is strictly prohibited for them. Neighbours are requested to inform through the helpline 1077 if those in home quarantine ventured out of their houses, she said.

On social distancing in public places and using face masks, she said that there are reports in the media that small eateries are not following social distancing protocol and hence, there is heavy rush at such stalls. The HDMC Commissioner has been asked to form squads and check eateries, particularly in market places. People should not forget that health experts and the governments have been asking them to wear face masks while going out and wash their hands with soap and sanitiser frequently. This is for their own safety and this should be adopted by all to prevent the spread of infection, she added.

The police too would be told to check and penalise people not wearing masks, she said.

She further advised people, particularly children under10, senior citizens aged above 65 and pregnant women, not to unnecessarily travel. They have to step out of their houses only in emergencies.

To a query, Ms. Deepa said that the government has asked those coming from Maharashtra to undergo seven-day institutional quarantine and 14-day home quarantine. People from other States have to stay in home quarantine.